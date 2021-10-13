Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock remained flat at $$323.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 432,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.00. The firm has a market cap of $912.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,428,933 shares of company stock valued at $873,860,911. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.