Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $466.00 at Tigress Financial

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $430.00 to $466.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $324.24. 289,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,428,933 shares of company stock worth $873,860,911. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.