Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

FLMN opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $522.47 million, a PE ratio of 100.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 218,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

