Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.07

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 976,390 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.50.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

