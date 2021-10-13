Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.