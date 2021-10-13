Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,753. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

