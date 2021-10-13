Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Trading Up 1.2%

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s share price was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292.50 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.80). Approximately 599,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 586,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.76).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.42. The company has a market capitalization of £911.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

