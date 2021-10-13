Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FACA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,123. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 521,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

