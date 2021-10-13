Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director James Andrew Beck Sells 90,000 Shares

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$817,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,634,400.

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.05.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

FIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

