Financial Comparison: The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) & Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hercules Capital and The India Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 The India Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than The India Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The India Fund has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. The India Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The India Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The India Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of The India Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and The India Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 120.11% 11.87% 5.92% The India Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hercules Capital and The India Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.91 $227.26 million $1.39 12.32 The India Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The India Fund.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats The India Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the IFC Investable India Index. The India Fund, Inc. was formed on December 27, 1993 and is domiciled in the Singapore.

