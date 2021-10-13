Financial Survey: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Mannatech alerts:

This table compares Mannatech and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 4.22% 26.07% 10.38% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mannatech and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million 0.42 $6.26 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.19 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mannatech beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.