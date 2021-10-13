First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 94,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,842,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

