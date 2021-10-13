First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.53 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

