First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

FCF stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

