First Horizon Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $223,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 47.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

