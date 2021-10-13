First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

