First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,324. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $94,640.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

