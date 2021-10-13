First Majestic Silver’s (FR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FR. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.
TSE FR traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.53. The company had a trading volume of 452,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,999. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44.
In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
