First Majestic Silver’s (FR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FR. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

TSE FR traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.53. The company had a trading volume of 452,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,999. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

