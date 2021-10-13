First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$38.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.94.

TSE:FM opened at C$26.10 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.62.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

