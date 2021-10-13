First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.33. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

