First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,021. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. The company had a trading volume of 101,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,092. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

