First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 307,593 shares.The stock last traded at $239.39 and had previously closed at $236.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.21.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 833,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,730,000 after buying an additional 656,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 228,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.