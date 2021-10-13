First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

