Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,260,583 shares.The stock last traded at $154.71 and had previously closed at $145.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Get Five9 alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.