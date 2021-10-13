Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.