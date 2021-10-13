FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FPAY opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director James Douglas Allen bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $74,490. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 26.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 127.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

