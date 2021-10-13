Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after buying an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after buying an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $41,868,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

NYSE FND opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

