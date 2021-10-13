Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 6,021,228 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,021,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,578,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $87,720,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,015,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $46,802,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,024,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLO. began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.