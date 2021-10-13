Fmr LLC Has $308.12 Million Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.09% of Seres Therapeutics worth $308,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.87. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

