Fmr LLC Has $334.25 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,419,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695,045 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $334,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

