Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.76% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $293,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 259,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

