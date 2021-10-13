Fmr LLC Purchases 2,427,871 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.83% of Univar Solutions worth $326,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,664,000 after acquiring an additional 891,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

