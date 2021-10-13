Fmr LLC Sells 2,944,217 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,251,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944,217 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $285,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

