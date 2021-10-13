For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTEG traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 155,699,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,193,438. For The Earth has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.
About For The Earth
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for For The Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for For The Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.