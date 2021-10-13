For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTEG traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 155,699,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,193,438. For The Earth has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

