ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $32.13 on Monday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

