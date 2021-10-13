ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FORG. Mizuho initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NYSE:FORG opened at $32.13 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

