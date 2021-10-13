Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FMTX stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $864.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.