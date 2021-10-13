Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Shares Up 12.7%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s share price shot up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 7,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 52,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.