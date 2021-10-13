Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.34.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE FVI traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.65. 685,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.6088447 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.