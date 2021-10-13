Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

