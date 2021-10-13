Franklin Resources Inc. Has $218.65 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $218,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $330.60 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

