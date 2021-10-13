Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

