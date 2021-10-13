Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 798,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,680,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

