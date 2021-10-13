Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 million, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.53. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

