FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $53.44

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $53.44 or 0.00094760 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $6.44 billion and $275.49 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00212784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010378 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,326,035 coins and its circulating supply is 120,455,699 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.