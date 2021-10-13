FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FullNet Communications stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About FullNet Communications
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.