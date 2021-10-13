FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FullNet Communications stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. FullNet Communications has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

