Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

