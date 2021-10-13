FY2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $17.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $139.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

