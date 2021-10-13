Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,830,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Galaxy Next Generation
