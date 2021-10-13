Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,830,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturer and distributor of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

