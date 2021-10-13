GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

